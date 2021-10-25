Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $213,084.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.