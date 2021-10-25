Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

