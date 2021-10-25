Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.44% of Oppenheimer worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

