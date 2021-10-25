Oppenheimer Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.