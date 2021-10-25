Oppenheimer Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

