Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMX opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

