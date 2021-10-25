Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,809. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.05 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

