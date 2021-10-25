Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

