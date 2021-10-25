Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,560. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 132,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 701,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

