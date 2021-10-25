PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

