PancakeSwap Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $210.97 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.91 or 0.00031607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 235,496,366 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

