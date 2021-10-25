Paradiem LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.