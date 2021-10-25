Paradiem LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $796.00 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.15. The company has a market cap of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

