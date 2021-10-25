Paradiem LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

