Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

