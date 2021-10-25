Paul Grewal Sells 24,936 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

