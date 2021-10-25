PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $11,072.95 and $100.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

