PayBX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

