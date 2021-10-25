Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $245.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $296.75. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,407. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $299.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 16.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $285,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

