PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.20

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

