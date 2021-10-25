PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

