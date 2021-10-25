PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,702 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.90 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

