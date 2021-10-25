Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $337,049.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.