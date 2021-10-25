Peel Hunt Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) has been assigned a C$0.60 price target by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GSP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,026. Gensource Potash has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33.
About Gensource Potash
