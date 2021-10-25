Peel Hunt Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) has been assigned a C$0.60 price target by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GSP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,026. Gensource Potash has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

