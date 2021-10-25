Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up approximately 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Pegasystems worth $59,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.07. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,704. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

