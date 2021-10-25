Penta (PNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Penta has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $31,096.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

