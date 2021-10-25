Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNR opened at $75.77 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

