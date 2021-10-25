Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

