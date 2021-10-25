Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

