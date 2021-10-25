Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of POG opened at GBX 24.42 ($0.32) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

