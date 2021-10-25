Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0189 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $388.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.80 or 1.00053294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00055368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00328668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00504081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00199638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,741,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

