Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $5.48 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $134.08. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,682. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $141.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.