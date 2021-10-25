Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,873. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

