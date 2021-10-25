Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

