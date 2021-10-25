Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,000 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $186,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

