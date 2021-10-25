Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,400 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of -262.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

