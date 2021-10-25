Pinz Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Pinz Capital Management LP lowered its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,464 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MBIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 884,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 171,914 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $15.16 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

