Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $356,000 Investment in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after buying an additional 654,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Shares of IKNA opened at $10.52 on Monday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.