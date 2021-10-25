Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.