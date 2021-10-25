Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

