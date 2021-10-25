Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $254.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PXD. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.41.

PXD stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

