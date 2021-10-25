Pirate Chain Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $372.55 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00271413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00110169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00142123 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,727,194 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.