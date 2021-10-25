PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $88.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.