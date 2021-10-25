Playkey Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,592.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Playkey has a total market cap of $840,262.83 and approximately $142,592.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00222844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00102761 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

