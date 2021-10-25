Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

