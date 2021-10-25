Pluton (PLU) 1-Day Volume Hits $299,068.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Pluton has a market cap of $4.26 million and $299,068.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

