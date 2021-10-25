Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.350-$9.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $9.35-9.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $126.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

