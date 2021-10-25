PolypuX (PUX) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $66,022.64 and $4,227.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.24 or 1.00037695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.34 or 0.06618526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021732 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

