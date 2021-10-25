Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

POR stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.