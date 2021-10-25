PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

